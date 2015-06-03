Report randy lecturers to school authorities - FUNAAB VC tells students

- The vice chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, has said that female students have been told to report randy lecturers to the authorities

- The VC, Professor Kolawole Salako, said the school will not condone sex-for-mark practice

- He said that a lot of lecturers had been sacked in the past after being found guilty of such act

Female students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, have been asked by the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Kolawole Salako, to report lecturers that demand for sexual favours from them to the authorities.

This was disclosed to journalists by the VC, on the sidelines of the institution's 30th anniversary lecture, which was themed: A robust regulation system: An imperative for quality assurance in Nigerian universities and delivered by a former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Julius Okojie, Punch reports.

NAIJ.com notes that Salako stated that the management of the university in the past sacked lecturers who were guilty of sex-form-mark allegations.

He said: “We have sacked a lot of lecturers in the past who were found guilty of demanding sex in exchange for marks. I have given the students of this institution the assurance of 100 per cent support from the authorities if they are abused. We won’t condone sex-for-marks in this university. We also frown on the act of demanding gifts in exchange for marks.”

In his lecture, Okojie called on the universities in Nigeria to take advantage of the Nigerian Research Education Network in sharing resources amongst themselves.

He said: “Universities in Nigeria should take advantage of the Nigerian Research Education Network to share resources with other universities. It provides cheaper bandwidth, telephony, video conferencing and improves the prospect of teaching larger class sizes. It also assisted Nigeria in securing 10 out of 22 Africa Centres of Excellence in the Central and West African sub-region.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife on Thursday, April 19, said Monica Osagie was the student involved in a sex-for-mark scandal, which sorely questioned the morality of university dons in the training of young Nigerians.

Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, the vice chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), said Monica Osetobe Osagie was studying for a Masters in Business Administration.

