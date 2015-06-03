Chelsea eye move for 30-year-old coach who will replace Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge

- Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann could be on his way to Chelsea next season

- The Blues' board want the 30-year-old German to replace embattled Antonio Conte

- Chelsea will face Manchester United in the final of the 2017/18 FA Cup

After losing their Premier League title to Manchester City, Chelsea are now reportedly eyeing a move for Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann as replacement for Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte looks certain to leave the Blues this summer after a season of strife with the Chelsea board.

Chelsea also have no or limited chance of finishing among the top four teams at the end of the season with three games to go as they currently occupy fifth position with 66 points.

The Blues are now said to be considering a move for 30-year-old Julian Nagelsmann who took Hoffenheim into the Champions League for the first time in his debut season where they were knocked out in a play-off by Liverpool.

Julian Nagelsmann is on course to match that achievement with a second fourth-placed finish on the back of a brilliant late run to the Bundesliga season.

According to the report by Daily Star UK, Chelsea are said to have contacted Julian Nagelsmann for the possibility of him replacing Antonio Conte.

Born on July 23, 1987, Nagelsmann played at youth level for 1860 Munich and Augsburg before persistent knee injuries ended his career at U19 level.

He took Business Administration in university for four semesters until he transferred to Sports Science, and afterwards, he moved into coaching returning to former club Augsburg where he briefly worked under Thomas Tuchel.

Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest manager in Bundesliga history at aged 28 when he took over in February 2016 as the coach of Hoffenheim.

