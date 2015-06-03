We will not welcome you to APC - Gov Okorocha disowns Senator Uzodinma

- Senator Hope Uzodinma has been disowned by the Imo state chapter of the APC

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has said members and leaders of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are not aware that Senator Hope Uzodinma has joined the party.

Speaking during a meeting with state, local government and ward executives of the party and APC leaders across the state, including National Assembly members at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC), Owerri on Monday, April 30, Okorocha said he and other party members in the state heard about the rumour of Uzodinma’s joining the party, just like any other Nigerian.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, The Sun reports.

The governor said the party has laid down rules and procedures spelt out in its constitution which must be followed by those who want to join the party.

He said: “It is insulting to the party in the state, for someone to be talking about joining the party from Abuja. The procedure is that you start from your ward to your local government and, then, the state, and the state will inform the party at the national level that you are now a member. The reverse cannot be the case.

“When I joined the merger that gave birth to APC, nobody was with me, except drivers, artisans, market women, and low class politicians. None of the big names in Imo politics identified with us. Rather, they told our people that we were working with Muhammadu Buhari to Islamise the state and Igboland.

“They called me Alhaji in Government House. They called me Okoro-Hausa. They attacked us, harassed us, intimidated us, humiliated us with security agents, under the Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency. They never believed there could be tomorrow. Today, they all want to join the same party through the back door.”

According to him, those who attacked, insulted and fought against them are now looking for ways to join the APC.

“Unless you join APC from the right source, we will not welcome you to APC in Imo state. No one should join APC from the window. The worker deserves his wages; and where you have worked is where you will be paid,” he added.

Recall that thirty-four state chairmen of the Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, April 26, formally defected to the APC. Those who defected included Hope Uzodinma, Gbemisola Saraki and Teslim Folarin.

The defectors were led to the APC national secretariat, Abuja by Cairo Ojougboh where they were received by John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, the planned defection of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to the APC, suffered a setback as the APC asked him to register at his ward level in Borno state.

A statement sent to NAIJ.com by the national publicity secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated that while the party was happy to receive new members, membership cards are not issued at the national secretariat.

