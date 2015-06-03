Grateful to be on this journey with you - Pastor Adeyemi's wife says as she celebrates 25 years of marriage

- Pastor Sam Adeyemi and wife celebrate twenty-five years of marriage

- Nike Adeyemi, wife of Sam Adeyemi, took to social media to celebrate her husband on their wedding anniversary

- Sam Adeyemi is the general overseer of Daystar Christian Centre

The general overseer of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, and his wife, Nike, are celebrating 25 years of being married this Tuesday, May 1. The couple tied the knot on May 1, 1993.

On an Instagram post, Nike Adeyemi took time to appreciate and celebrate her husband to celebrate their wedding anniversary. She expressed how grateful she is to have walked the journey of life with her husband by her side.

Nike Adeyemi also thanked God for the mercies and opportunities that they were blessed with. She further thanked God for the opportunity to grow and build a life with her loving husband.

She said: "25 years ago today, May 1st 1993 I said Yes, to my Sweetheart, grateful to be on this journey with you and no other. Grateful to God for His mercies, for opportunities to walk in His wisdom, grow, walk, build and adventure together... I love you forever May we continue to grow in love, humility and wisdom. may our seed go further."

Sam Adeyemi is the senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre. He is also the president of Success Power International, an organisation that organises motivational and leadership seminars.

He is a teacher and motivational speaker. The pastor has also published several best selling books which makes him a published author.

