Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Paul Harris

4out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
News

Top facts from Regina Daniels' personal life

by 01/05/2018 07:49:00

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels loves to confuse her fans and the media with her ambiguous photos and posts on social media, because of that, some of the most popular questions about Regina include ‘Is Regina Daniels married?’ and ‘Who is Regina Daniels husband?’ Today, we will set the record straight and answer these pressing questions about the young Miss (or is it Mrs?) Daniels. Be prepared to have your mind blown!

Is Regina Daniels married?

Who is Regina Daniels?

Before we go all in, let us tell you some basic facts about Regina. She was born on October 10, 2000 in Asaba in a family of another famous actress Rita Daniels. Even though at the moment Regina Daniels age is only 17, she has already starred in numerous movies, starting with Marriage of Sorrow.

Moreover, while most of her peers worry about their future careers, young Regina has already built a solid foundation for herself. Apart from acting, she also produces movies and engages in charity work. At the age of 17, Daniels already has more than most adults could dream of.

But what exactly is going on in her love life? Why are her fans so confused and trying to figure out whether the young actress is married or not? Let’s find out.

Rumours about Regina Daniels wedding

May 2017

As it turns out, the main source of rumours is Regina herself. Ok, maybe not directly, but she definitely knows what she is doing when she posts yet another ambiguous photo. In less than a year, various media outlets have managed to ‘marry her off’ twice just because of her pictures that were taken out of context.

For instance, back in May 2017, the actress posted photos of her in a white wedding dress, which immediately set off the media. Later, it turned out that Regina was wearing the dress for one of her roles, so the rumour mill calmed down for a while.

January 2018

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels: Nigerian actress biography

However, it did not rest for all that long. A few months back, she posted yet another series of photographs to her Instagram (@regina.daniels, by the way, check it out, if you have not done it already), where she was w a white dress that looked suspiciously like a bridal gown. This time, she was merely a bridesmaid, but come on, who wears a white dress to their friend’s wedding?

What we are trying to say here is that, despite having lots of photos that might make you think otherwise, Regina Daniels is not yet married. And why should she be? She is only 17 years old after all. Even though the actress has achieved quite a lot in such a short time, it does not seem like she is in the mood to settle down any time soon.

That said, rumours about Regina’s secret (and not so secret) marriages are not the only thing her fans are wondering about. Her personal life is still shrouded with secrecy.

Rumours about Regina Daniels boyfriend

Regina Daniels boyfriend?

As the actress herself does not explicitly state her relationship status, it only enables the media and her fans to speculate on this topic. Certain theories are so outlandish that it is just ridiculous.

Regina Daniels with brother Lawrence

Some people even thought that Regina’s brother Lawrence (@sweezzy1) was actually her boyfriend. We must admit, the two of them seem awfully close, but you should do at least a little bit of research before making such loud claims.

Regina Daniels and Somadina

She was also previously linked to her cast mate Somadina Adinma (@adinmasomadina), as the two have posted romantic photos together. It later turned out that the photos were from the set of the movie that the two young actors starred in. However, it did not stop their fans from speculating about their relationship off screen. Who knows, maybe there is some truth to this particular rumour, as Regina and Somadina have a nice chemistry on and off screen.

Is Regina Daniels married?

Among other rumours, people were also talking about Regina Daniels pregnancy. While it is not uncommon for famous teenagers to get pregnant (just look at Kylie Jenner, for example), these assumptions about Daniels were made based on a single photo of Regina in a bodycon dress, where her belly was slightly rounder than usual. Sometimes, people are just searching for something to talk about, honestly.

Regina Daniels

All things considered, don’t you think it is weird that adults cannot stop speculating about the personal (and sometimes even intimate) life of a 17-year-old? Where has our culture made the wrong turn that this has become the norm?

We hope that after reading this, you have learned that virtually none of the rumours surrounding Regina Daniels are true, particularly the ones surrounding her personal life.

READ ALSO: Stunning Regina Daniels birthday photos in 2017

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

