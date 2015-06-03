Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

News

Buhari's White House comment draws praise from NANS

01/05/2018 07:45:00

- The commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to fight human rights abuses has been praised by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

- In it commendation, the association urged the president to increase the tempo on security in the country

- It further urged the presidency to do its utmost in overcoming the menace of armed herdsmen in the country

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to human rights and investigation of human rights abuses in the country.

NANS national public relations officer, Bestman Okereafor, gave the commendation in a statement on Tuesday, May 1, in Enugu.

READ ALSO: We are not recruiting - NAICOM alerts Nigerians

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the commendation was a fall out of Buhari’s strong comment against human rights abuses and explanation on how far his administration had embarked on investigation of human rights abuses during his interaction with President Donald Trump of United States.

The students' association, through Okereafor urged the presidency and security agencies to ensure freedom from oppression, equity and social justice for all Nigerians regardless of religion and tribe.

Okereafor said: "NANS appreciates President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the principles of human rights as well as the promotion and protection of people’s freedom, even in the process of fighting terror, as stated recently during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

“President Buhari’s commitment to ensuring that all documented cases of human rights abuses are investigated and those responsible for violations held accountable for their actions is laudable.’’

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

He, however, call on security agents to intensify efforts aimed at tackling insurgency and armed herdsmen, who had been terrorising and wreaking havoc in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that a joint session of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) as well as the NANS had called on the president to urgently sign the Nigerian Peace Corps bill into law.

Both groups came together to make this demand about two weeks after the bill was submitted to the president for assent.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

