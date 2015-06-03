Has famous actor Odunlade Adekola found new wife or is it just a gossip?

Latest News

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
Latest News

‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

0out of 5

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

0out of 5

Child baseball player performs slow motion run to plate

0out of 5

British Airways A380 flies from Heathrow to San Francisco in 4 minutes

0out of 5

Meghan Markle is a harsh food critic in children's culinary show

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
News

Has famous actor Odunlade Adekola found new wife or is it just a gossip?

by 01/05/2018 07:44:00 0 comments 1 Views

Lots of Nigerians love Odunlade Adekola’s movies, and many of them also want to know spicy facts from his personal life. The beloved actor of many Nigerian people has a happy family and children. Are the rumors about Odunlade Adekola second wife true? Is he separated from his long-time sweetheart? In this article, we will analyze the information about Odunlade Adekola new wife and find out what is true and what is not.

Odunlade Adekola new wife: is it true or rumor?

What is Odunlade Adekola famous for?

The outstanding Nollywood actor was born in Abeokuta, Ogun State. His birthday is December 31st, 1978, which makes him 39 years old. He is a famous Nigerian actor, producer, director, film-maker, and singer. The future superstar developed the passion for acting at the early age, and his first attempts to act and write scripts were with his childhood friend. His actual career in Nollywood began in 1996, and since then he has acted in more than one hundred Yoruba movies. He won a lot of awards and, most importantly, the hearts of Nigerians for his spectacular work. Odunlade Adekola’s notable facial expressions during filming became very popular among Nigerian people who like sharing memes.

Since he is so popular among people all over the country, his personal life is also a subject of constant interest. So, in this article, we will talk about the handsome actor’s personal life and his family! Is he really happy with his wife? Did he cheat on her and have a baby with someone else?

Odunlade Adekola family

Odunlade Adekola's family

Who is Odunlade Adekola married to?

Odunlade Adekola wife name is Ruth Adekola. The Nollywood celebrity met his lovely spouse at the start of 2003, and the sparkle immediately ran between them, as they quickly fell in love. The same year, the actor proposed to his wife. They got married in 2003.

Odunlade and Ruth Adekola are parents to four beautiful boys. Their youngest child was born on November 23rd, 2015. His name is Adedore Adekola. The happy father shared some information about his boys. He said that they really want to become actors, even though they also enjoy playing football. Maybe we will be able to see them either in the movies alongside their father or on the football pitch soon.

Of course, Odunlade Adekola has a large and happy family. But is he happy with how things are going in his personal life? Lots of reports connect him romantically with other women and suggest that he is cheating on his wife, Ruth. Is it true or the rumors are completely made up?

READ ALSO: Odunlade Adekola's hotel in Abeokuta

Odunlade Adekola and his wife

Odunlade Adekola new wife rumors

The Nollywood actor is a handsome and talented man, and it is obvious that rumors will circulate about him, especially when he plays in the movies with so many attractive actresses. For example, he has been linked with such actresses as Kemi Afolabi and Taiwo Aromokun. However, the biggest rumor about him so far is connected with young actress Bukola Adeeyo.

Odunlade and Bukola met in 2008 when she joined the Odunlade Adekola Films Production and became the protégé of the famous actor. They have quickly become good friends, and many reports claimed them to be secret lovers. Both described their connection as solely work relationship between boss and employee when they were asked about it in the interviews. However, it did not stop the gossip websites about spreading new rumors about them.

Bukola Adeeyo gave birth to her beautiful little daughter Janelle in 2017, and the media desperately wanted to know the identity of her baby father. Many outlets assumed her baby daddy was no one else but Odunlade Adekola. The interesting thing was that Bukola did not seem to have an official boyfriend or husband, which ignited the rumors with a triple power.

Odunlade Adekola and Bukola Adeeyo

Odunlade Adekola and Bukola Adeeyo with her baby

However, both Odunlade and Bukola denied the rumors about her baby being his. The famous Nollywood actor said that he has no relation to his protégé’s little girl and refused to comment on these gossips. Bukola explained that her baby has a father, and it is not Odunlade Adekola – her relationship with him still remains non-romantic, as he is her movie industry boss. She also said that she sees nothing wrong in her refusal to disclose the identity of her husband. Later, the media found out that her husband is named Bello Oladipo Ibraheem and he is a fellow actor.

So, the confirmation of Bukola Adeeyo husband’s identity proves that she is neither the new girlfriend of Odunlade Adekola nor his second wife.

Every time Odunlade Adekola is playing a groom in a movie and the first pictures from the film set appear on the Internet, people start to create stories about a new wife of the famous actor. Such situation was with Eniola Taiwo Ajao.

Odunlade Adekola with Eniola Taiwo Ajao

Odunlade Adekola and Eniola Taiwo Ajao

Photos from the set of the movie with the symbolic name "New Wife" also gave the public material for spreading rumors about a new affair and even Odunlade Adekola's second wedding.

Odunlade Adekola at the movie set

Odunlade Adekola at the movie set of "New Wife"

In fact, the beloved Nollywood actor is still faithful to his lovely wife Ruth Adekola and is a good parent to his four children. When he was asked about the reports circulating about him, he said that journalists are often in search of something spicy about famous celebrities, and this is their job, but he does not approve of this, because usually, they do their research poorly, which results into false portrayal of public figures. He also added that his family members, including his wife, are very patient and intelligent when they hear media reports about him, they know who he really is.

Odunlade Adekola real wife

Ruth Adekola - the only beloved wife of Odunlade Adekola

The Adekola family makes an impression of a friendly and loving union. Odunlade Adekola tries not to pay much attention to the rumors, because they will always circulate around popular people, no matter what they do. As for now, there is no proof that he has someone else, as the only love in his life is the woman he has been with for years and shares four children with.

READ ALSO: Who is Odunlade Adekola married to?

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More