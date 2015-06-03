APC dares PDP to publish its audit report like the ruling party has done

- APC says PDP's allegations of using state money to fund its upcoming convention are unproved and should be ignored

- The ruling party says it will never turn to looting of the treasury to make money for the convention

- APC also challenged PDP to provide its audit report as the ruling party had if it wants to be taken seriously

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed allegations by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it was using state money to fund its upcoming convention.

The APC in a statement signed and released by its spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi accused the PDP of making 'unsubstantiated allegations'.

The party referred the opposition to its 2016 published independent audit report and accompanying financial statements, noting that the budget for the convention was yet to be released by the organizing committee.

The statement sent to NAIJ.com read in part: "In respect of the funding for our upcoming national convention, we also refer the PDP to our earlier issued statement (http://officialapcng.com/re-despite-owing-salaries-apc-governors-to-contribute-n6billion-for-upcoming-congresses-convention/) and also invite PDP to note that the APC convention committee has not submitted a budget for the convention.

"Besides, the expenses for the National Convention to elect national officers and the presidential convention are duly captured in our 2018 budget. Therefore, the issue of N6billion convention expenses is neither here nor there."

The party assured Nigerians that it would not use state funds for its convention as alleged by the PDP. It also challenged the opposition to make public its own audited report.

"While we assure Nigerians that the APC has not adopted the PDP’s practice of dipping their hands into the public till to fund its political activities as brazenly displayed during the 2015 elections, we equally call on the PDP to emulate the APC’s best practice of financial probity and openness by making public their audited reports and financial statements, if they have any."

NAIJ.com had reported that the APC earlier denied reports that governors elected on the party's platform were contributing about N6billion of state resources for the party’s forthcoming national convention.

The Nation reports that the party described the reports as uncharitable and and downright malicious.

It quoted the party as saying in a statement signed by its spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi on Saturday, April 28 that all members of the party, whether elected or appointed are expected to contribute a certain percentage of their salary to the funding of the party.

Source: Naija.ng