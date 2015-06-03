Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

Child baseball player performs slow motion run to plate

British Airways A380 flies from Heathrow to San Francisco in 4 minutes

Meghan Markle is a harsh food critic in children's culinary show

Naguib Sawiris

Markus Jooste

Miloud Chaabi

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Mohamed Mansour

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Oyakhilome

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Chris Okotie

Agyin Asare

News

We'll be grateful if it's done - Abuja workers tell FG to prioritise minimum wage review

by 01/05/2018 07:40:00

- Civil servants in Abuja has urged the federal government to prioritise the review of the minimum wage in Nigeria

- Some of the workers in Abuja said an upward review of the minimum wage would promote productivity and national growth

- They said they will also be grateful to federal government is their demands are met

A cross section of workers in Abuja have called on the Federal Government to prioritise the upward review of the national minimum wage, to promote productivity and national growth.

The workers made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, on the sideline of activities to commemorate the 2018 Workers Day.

May Day or Labour Day is observed as public holiday in many countries worldwide, including Nigeria, in celebration of workers.

They said that the call for the government to prioritise the minimum wage review had become necessary because of the delay in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

A worker, Sunday Onojah, said that the national minimum wage law prohibited employers to hire workers for less than a given hourly, daily or monthly take home pay.

READ ALSO: Dear President, you deserve some #accolades", First Lady hails husband

Onojah, a staff of the Ministry of Trade and Investment, said that workers would be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari, if he fulfilled his promise on the issue of minimum wage.

According to Onojah, if the president can consider workers’ plights and ensure upward review of the minimum wage, it will go a long way to ameliorate the suffering of workers.

“If that is done, we will be very grateful to him and continue to pray for him.”

A female worker, who pleaded anonymity, urged the government to harmonise workers take home pay, to ensure equal opportunity for them across the country.

“I want the government to pay us what it pays staff of the National Assembly (NASS) because they are not using their own money,” she said.

Similarly, Christian Ojabo urged the government to honour its promise to implement a new minimum wage by September, to boost productivity in the work place.

He said the N18, 000 minimum wage was long overdue for review and urged the government to act promptly to improve the economic well-being of workers.

Ojabo urged the government to keep to its promise and ensure prompt review before the end of the year.

READ ALSO: Trouble in Kogi as Governor Bello reportedly plans mass sack over failed attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye

“We will be very happy if that is done, because it will reduce our sufferings with the lingering economic and domestic challenges.”

Also, Mr Ibahim Olatunji commended the government for agreeing to pay a new minimum wage, but advised that concrete steps should be taken to achieve the target.

He said that although the government had promised to review the national minimum wage by the third quarter of the year, it should put measures in place to ensure effective implementation and curb inflation.

According to Olatunji, the government needs to do the needful, since the agreement was that every five years the minimum wage will be reviewed.

“It is over five years since the minimum wage was reviewed to N18, 000, therefore, if workers are asking for upward review, the government should not drag feet, but implement the policy.”

Also speaking, Mr Abdulwaheed Omar, a former President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), urged the government to always implement the law on regular review of the national minimum wage to promote national growth.

He recalled that the minimum wage was due for review in 2015 and urged the government to put measures in place to achieve the desire goal.

According to him, the law provides that the minimum wage should be reviewed every five years; the law was established to address issues faced by workers.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I think the cause for review of the national minimum is welcome; it is just that it is almost belated, the issue of minimum wage is an aspect of our law; it is now part of our law in Nigeria.

“It is not something that government should wait until NLC threatens to embark on strike before it sets up committee; it is about the law that should be respected,” Omar said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the federal government had it is making sustainable effort to address issues of the new minimum wage for civil servants.

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, said the government was commitment to enhance workers’ welfare and prosperity for all citizens in the country.

Ngige said the President Buhari-led administration places a lot of premium on the welfare of workers and all citizenry.

Source: NAN

Let’s talk about salaries of Nigerian senators | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

