Man killed by pitbulls

“They said I must come quick because my brother was dead‚” she said.

“I was told the dogs came over a wall and started attacking my brother.

“When I got to the scene he didn’t have a piece of clothing on. It broke me to see him lying there naked and dead. I am still in a daze‚” said Chantelle.

She described Redgard as a loving person who was always friendly.

“He had just bought a new Nokia cellphone and had sent me a message on Monday.”

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said an inquest docket had been opened.

“At this stage it is unclear how the dogs got out the yard.”

She said police at the scene had identified the two dogs and shot them dead.

“Our investigations will determine what will happen to the owner of the dogs. We will be working with prosecutors on this matter.”

David Wilken‚ 53‚ who lived with Redgard on the Magnolia Street property‚ had heard screams and run outside to help.

The dogs turned on him and he was taken to Livingstone Hospital.