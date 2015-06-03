Four men sought for armed robbery

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for four armed robbers who robbed a social grant payout point at Eikestad Mall in Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

She gave no further details other than saying that an armed robbery case was under investigation.

“Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”