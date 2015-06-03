Mueller questions for Trump probe possible obstruction: report

Trump incorrectly claimed there were no questions on the list about collusion, which he dismissed as "a made up, phony crime."

But at least one question directly asks what Trump knew about his campaign aides, including former chairman Paul Manafort, seeking Russia's assistance, according to the Times.

"What knowledge did you have of any outreach by your campaign, including by Paul Manafort, to Russia about potential assistance to the campaign?"

The questions also show Mueller wants to know if Trump offered a pardon to his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, who has already been charged with lying to investigators and is believed to be cooperating with the investigation.

But there is no indication Trump is now an official suspect of the year-old probe, or that Mueller has found evidence Trump colluded with the Russians, which Trump on Tuesday again denied, as he has done repeatedly.

'A phony crime'

"So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were 'leaked' to the media," Trump said on Twitter.

"Oh, I see...you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!"

The Times said Mueller's team read the questions over the telephone to Trump's legal team, which compiled them into a list.

The Times said it obtained the list from someone outside Trump's legal team.

Mueller's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since at least early this year, Mueller has discussed the possibility of interviewing Trump for the investigation, according to the president's lawyers.