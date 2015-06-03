Moseneke donates R400k of his Life Esidimeni fees to UWC

“In turn‚ the university pledged to match Judge Moseneke’s donation to assist in promoting excellence within the law faculty. Judge Moseneke said the university’s law faculty was his first choice of institutions to whom he wanted to donate his fees.”

UWC is one of three institutions that would receive the donation from Moseneke.

The university said Moseneke said he had chosen this university because of the number of judges‚ advocates and lawyers that the university had produced over the years.

“I hope to encourage young people from the Western Cape in particular to assume their role in continuing to be socially conscious lawyers‚ who will continue to uphold the rule of law and social justice.

“The target of this is excellence‚ it is not a bursary. This is an attempt to identify and encourage excellence - hard work and commitment to achieve outstanding results‚” Judge Moseneke was quoted as saying.