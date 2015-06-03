The province remains a particular point of concern for the governing party‚ with the provincial executive committee dissolved by a Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling last year.

The leadership echelon had been challenged by a group of "rebels" who went to court on the basis that the elective conference that put the committee in power had been flawed.

The court dissolved the PEC and gave stringent time frames for the party to hold an elective conference afresh‚ a date which has since come and gone. The leadership of the party remains in flux‚ and is led by an interim team appointed by the national executive committee‚ with no date set for an elective conference.

On divisions in the tripartite alliance‚ Mabuza said that the air needed to be cleared.

"The alliance must be strengthened and built and we must embark on a clear programme to deal with the lingering tensions among us. All of us must listen to one another and engage on the basis of mutual respect and appreciation for one another as independent formations in a longstanding strategic alliance."