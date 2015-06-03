N2 freeway in Cape Town reopened after protests

Public order police units as well as Cape Town's law enforcement personnel were deployed to the area‚ along with fire services‚ to remove rubble and disperse the crowd.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan said that motorists had to be diverted by traffic officials.

She said that the N2 had to be closed in both directions at the Shell garage between Macassar and Baden Powel drive after protest action flared again in the Macassar area.

On Monday fire engines had to be escorted by police to the municipal offices in Macassar which had been set on fire by protesters.