N2 freeway in Cape Town shut down due to protests

Sporadic protests near Macassar just outside of Cape Town have resulted in massive traffic delays for commuters returning after the long weekend.

Since Tuesday morning small groups of about 30 protesters have managed to bring the N2 freeway to a standstill‚ blocking roads with burning debris.

Public order police units as well as Cape Town's law enforcement personnel were deployed to the area‚ along with fire services‚ to remove rubble and disperse the crowd.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan said that motorists were being diverted by traffic officials.

"Protest action has once again flared up in the Macassar area. The N2 is closed in both directions at the Shell garage between Macassar and Baden Powel drive‚" she said.

On Monday fire engines had to be escorted by police to the municipal offices in Macassar which had been set on fire by protesters.