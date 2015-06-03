President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for workers to always consider the rights of vulnerable groups during strikes.

Speaking at the May Day celebration in Port Elizabeth‚ Ramaphosa said the government wished to protect the right of workers to strike and protest.

However‚ there was growing concern that those who embarked on strikes did not care about the rights of others‚ especially vulnerable groups.

“We must look very carefully about how as working people we engage in our industrial action. We must look very carefully as to how as working people we are able to look after the vulnerable people in our society.

“Recently‚ where there have been strikes and protests‚ we have found that some of the workers have actually been preventing other workers from doing very important work‚ such as helping women to give birth…

“We are saying no‚ let us have ubuntu. Even when we are on strike‚ there are certain services that are important. In the past‚ children have died as a result of us as workers no executing some of our duties‚” Ramaphosa said.