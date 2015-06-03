Redeploying Fashola to another ministry will be a grave mistake - Sagay says, praises Buhari's ministers

- Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari does not need any cabinet reshuffling

- Sagay remarked that the president has not embarked on such task because his ministers are performing their duties as expected of them

- He stated that the set of minister appointed by the president are the best hands for the jobs

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), on Tuesday, May 1 stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has not done out any cabinet overhauling since he assumed office because most of his ministers are delivering positively.

The Independent reported that Sagay particularly mentioned Babatunde Raji Fashola, the minister of power, works and housing as one of the ministers with credibility and professionalism, adding that it will be a setback for nation if Fashola is redeployed to another ministry, The Independent reports.

The SAN also mentioned Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance and Rotimi Amaechi as others who are proficient in their various ministries.

Sagay said: “In my view, most of the ministers or shall I say a substantial members of his cabinet are doing very well. Take for example Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing. He is doing excellently well.

"It will be madness to change a man like that who is so much on top of the job and is really doing very well on all the arms of his ministry which are three.

“It will be a setback for this country if a man like that is taken to another ministry. He has to start learning afresh, learning the ropes afresh and to put another person in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to start learning afresh in such a critical ministry will be a grave mistake.

“Also, Kemi Adeosun the Minister of Finance is also doing extremely well. If you look at Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transport he is doing very well. I have just mentioned three and there are others who are also doing very well.

"That is my impression that the president doesn’t want the status quo to be disturbed because he has got the best hands doing the best jobs to which they are posted.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that the president had reportedly handed over the task of nominating new ministers to his party, the All Progressives Congress.

NAIJ.com gathered that the party leaders would, however, carry out the assignment in consultation with state governors.

