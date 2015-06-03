ZANU-PF polls turn ugly in Mount Darwin South

ZANU-PF polls turn ugly in Mount Darwin Southby Bridget Makura 01/05/2018 10:05:00 0 comments 1 Views
Sources familiar with the incident allege that the electorate threatened to burn the ballot boxes after some aspiring candidates carried the boxes to the command centre.
"Violence at Chawagona shops polling station in Mt Darwin South , it started when they closed the station at 13:15hrs leaving more than 400 voters stranded without voting , the presiding officers are currently locked in a shop together with the ballot boxes, as people demand to burn them," a source has told Bulawayo24.com.
It is further alleged that the disgruntled supporters threatened "bhora musango", chanting Chamisa's name.
