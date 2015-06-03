ZANU-PF polls turn ugly in Mount Darwin South

ZANU-PF primary elections in Mount Darwin South Chawagona shopping centre have reportedly turned ugly after some of the electorate were barred from voting, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Sources familiar with the incident allege that the electorate threatened to burn the ballot boxes after some aspiring candidates carried the boxes to the command centre.

"Violence at Chawagona shops polling station in Mt Darwin South , it started when they closed the station at 13:15hrs leaving more than 400 voters stranded without voting , the presiding officers are currently locked in a shop together with the ballot boxes, as people demand to burn them," a source has told Bulawayo24.com.

It is further alleged that the disgruntled supporters threatened "bhora musango", chanting Chamisa's name.