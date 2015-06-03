What workers day is all about

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brandon Imbrial captures hypnotising footage from inside waves

Trump says he'll announce the details of his Kim summit in days

Mark Zuckerberg unveils Facebook dating feature alongside a slew of new Instagram and privacy tools

Man nurses hummingbird back to health after it flew into a wall outside a Best Buy in Missouri

Emirates flight attendant is setting Instagram alight with lifestyle

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

News

What workers day is all about

01/05/2018 10:02:00
During President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Independence Day op-ed he made an astute assessment of what will drive our nation's future and especially its economy.

"When I travel abroad and greet foreign guests in Zimbabwe, many want to talk about our natural resources and potential for investment," ED said. "I tell them that our greatest natural resource is our hardworking and talented people. I tell them that if they join me in having faith and investing in our people they will reap the greatest of dividends."

"I tell them Zimbabwe is a rich nation with enormous and untapped potential. Not because of the lithium under our ground or the soil beneath our feet, but in our minds and imagination as we develop our ICT industry, in our hands as we craft and manufacture, and in our hearts as we push harder to complete the task facing us."

President Mnangagwa is proudly selling us to the world, and he is succeeding. This is testified by the over $11 billion in foreign investment promises.

This is action built on the promise of Zimbabwe and its people.

Traditionally, on Workers' Day, the true meaning of the day is largely lost in the political ownership battles and fighting over who is the greatest champion of the working classes while forgetting about us the other 364 days.

However, President Mnangagwa has shown in his writings and speeches that he values our contribution to the new country he is trying to rebuild one brick at a time. His words demonstrate that he attaching the greatest commodities to us, the workers, his faith and full support.

He seems to understand well that the new Zimbabwe will only succeed if our workers succeed. He doesn't pay lip service to the Zimbabwean worker, he proudly touts their ingenuity, talent and hard-work to the international community and every dollar of the countless billions that will be invested in our economy is reflective of the faith and trust that our president has successfully installed in the world-be international investors.

His constant mantra "Zimbabwe is open for business" could only prove effective if President Mnangagwa knew that the Zimbabwean workforce can deliver on the massive potential that the world is starting to see in us.

There is no point in building new factories, plants, mines and energy infrastructure is there is an unreliable and unambitious workforce to man them.

President Mnangagwa understands our ambitions, not just as individuals to be able to feed our families and provide for our loved ones, but as citizens of a proud country which is getting back on its feet and returning to the world stage.

I for one am pleased that President Mnangagwa will not be giving any populist speeches from lofty platforms to carefully constructed cheering crowds.
 
True leaders do not enter into a battle over which politician, political party or movement owns Workers' Day, because none of them do. It belongs first and foremost to us, the Zimbabwean worker, our nation's most precious commodity.
 
So I will not be attending the big marches or demonstrations today. I will pay little heed to those who claim to talk for us and give rousing but empty speeches. I will look for action and someone who really epitomises faith in our struggle, not a corporate shill who remakes himself into the image of a dedicated champion of the worker, when his record shows the exact opposite.
 
Now, more than ever, we need action and not words. We need investment and not speeches. We need someone who believes in us and what we get up early in the morning to achieve, and will give us and our children more opportunity.
 
That is what Workers' Day is about for me, and that is why I will reciprocate the trust shown in me as a Zimbabwean worker by my president.

Mike, Harare

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24.

