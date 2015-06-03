Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brandon Imbrial captures hypnotising footage from inside waves

Trump says he'll announce the details of his Kim summit in days

Mark Zuckerberg unveils Facebook dating feature alongside a slew of new Instagram and privacy tools

Man nurses hummingbird back to health after it flew into a wall outside a Best Buy in Missouri

Emirates flight attendant is setting Instagram alight with lifestyle

Markus Jooste

Paul Harris

Theophilus Danjuma

Oba Otudeko

Alami Lazraq

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Matthew Ashimolowo

CAR: At least 15 killed in Bangui church attack

01/05/2018 15:23:00

  • 1 May 2018
At least 15 people, including a priest, have been killed in an attack on a church in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Gunmen armed with grenades targeted the Notre-Dame de Fatima church in the capital Bangui during mass on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the predominantly Muslim PK5 neighbourhood, where 28 people were killed during clashes last month.

The CAR has faced several years of ethnic and religious conflict.

In 2013, Muslim rebels from the Seleka umbrella group seized power in the majority-Christian country. A band of mostly Christian militias, called the anti-balaka, rose up to counter the rebels.

  • Country profile: Central African Republic

Local sources said that the death toll of Tuesday's attack was at least 15, while French international radio station RFI quoted the Red Cross in the CAR as saying that at least 16 people had been killed and 99 injured.

Angry crowds carried the body of the slain priest towards the presidential palace.

According to a spokesperson for the UN peacekeeping mission in the CAR, the violence began after a suspected member of a rebel group from the PK5 neighbourhood was arrested. Heavy exchanges of gunfire between the army and rebels then followed.

More than a dozen people, including a priest, died in an armed attack at the same church in May 2014.

The area has seen renewed violence in recent weeks. On 10 April, 28 people died after UN peacekeepers and local security forces launched an operation to clear PK5 of armed groups, leading to deadly clashes.

Demonstrators at the time blamed the UN for the deaths and laid the bodies of 17 of those killed in front of the organisation's headquarters in Bangui.

But the UN described the protest as "propaganda" and said the dead were armed criminals who had targeted UN and government forces.

