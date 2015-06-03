LIVE: Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich (Champions League Semifinal) HT

Refresh your browser to get updates from the match

75' Ball possession is certainly Bayern's as they have 63% of the ball to real's 37%.

74' Marcelo with a defensive blunder as Tolisso finds himself in a scoring position but a great save from Navas as Real survive another scare from Bayern.

73' Substitution. Benzema makes way for Gaerth Bale

68' More pressure from Bayern as Madrid resist their attack.

66' Modric and Vasquez have been cautioned as Real need to be more careful so that they do not finish the game with a man down.

65' Bayern just need one more goal to level the advantage and have the away goal rule. It's now 4-3 on aggregate.

63' Rodriguez finally scores against his former club and refuses to celebrate. It's 2-2. What a dramatic ending we are going to be having to this epic fixture.

63' GOOOOAAL!

62' Bayern are doing all they can to pull one goal back but Real are also defending their two-goal advantage as the score remain 2-1 to Madrid.

60' Great shot from Lewandowsi as it fall into Ribery's part, another block as Real Madrid defending in numbers.

58' Ribery dribbles past Ramos but his cross was blocked as Bayern win the corner.

56' bayern launch attack after attack as Varane relieves the pressure.

54' CHANCE! Ronaldo has a great chance on goal but his shot fails to hit the target. He is still on 15 goals in this competition.

52' From the resulting corner Lewandowski heads the ball wide as Real settle for the goal kick.

52' Kimmich crosses the ball as Lewandowski's first touch lets him down but Ramos clears to give Bayern the corner.

50' Benzema tries to create something out of nothing but Matt Hummels clears the danger.

48' Bayern begin the onslaught but Ramos was in hand to relive the pressure for the home side.

47' Zidane's men showing why they favourites to win the title for the third straight time.

46' Ulreich with a defensive blunder as Benzema gets an easy tap-in to put Madrid ahead by 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

46' GOOOOOAAAAL! It's Benzema again.

45+2' Both teams are evenly matched as the referee blows the whistle to end the first 45 minutes. What a match!

45' We only have a minute left in the half as the possession gradually getting to Real's favour as they now have 47% to Bayern's 53%.

44' Bayern looking the likelier team to score before the break as Tolisso's shot goes wide.

42' Ribery needs to prove a point as he swings in a cross from the left but to no avail. The score still at 1-1 at the Bernabeu.

40' Lewandowski and Muller play a one-two as but the move was well read by the Madrid defence.

39' Ramos with a trademark header but the ball goes wide as Bayern have the goal kick. The fans can not have enough of this thrilling encounter.

38' Ronaldo forces another fine save from Ulreich as the ball rolls wide for a corner-kick.

35' Lucas Vasquez sends in a cross looking for Ronaldo but Hummels defends properly.

33' CHANCE! James Rodriguez should have scored but volleys the ball off target. Real breathe a sigh of relief.

31' A lovely piece of skill from Ribery as Muller directs his shot goal-wards but Navas produces a fine save.

30' Real getting back into colour in the match as Modric sends in a cross but the goalkeeper was on hand to claim it.

29' Hummels relives the pressure as he clears the ball to safety. Bayern need to score to cancel Real's away goal advantage.

28' Marcelo direct the ball into the box but goalkeeper Ulreich concedes a corner.

26' The score remain 1-1 as Real Madrid begin to gain possession but Bayern still hold the greater control with 60% to Real's 40%.

24' Ronaldo tries his luck from range but the ball goes way off target as the match is living up to its billing.

23' Another cross Kimmich on the right but Navas comes out and collect and straight away Real Madrid is on the attack.

22' Jupp Hyenckes side pile the pressure as Ramos is forced to concede a corner. The corner is taken by Kimmich but cleared by Keylor Navas.

20' Bayern have 63% of the possession while Real have 37%.

19' Its becoming an end-to-stuff as the Tolisso tries a shot from range but blocked by the Madrid defence.

17' Benzema is everywhere on the pitch as he tries a one-two with Asensio but the referee's assistant flags him off-side.

15' Muller drills in a cross into the opponent's area but it was block by the defender. This is one of the best matches of this Champions League season.

13' Bayern launch another threat on Real Madrid's goal but Ramos relieves the pressure with a clearance.

11' GOOOOOOAAAAL! Can you believe it! Benzema heads home from a Marcelo's cross to make the score 1-1.

10' Madrid calm the match as they gain possession.

9' Zidane's side look shaky at back as Ribery and Alaba attack repeatedly from the left flank.

7' Real respond with a shot from Karim Benzema as the ball goes wide. The Frenchman should have done better.

5' We have a grave yard silence at the Bernabeu but as it stands Bayern need one more goal to qualify into the finals.

4' Now we have a game in our hands as the aggregate score is now 3-3.

3' Bayern have taken the lead through their youngster again Joshua Kimmich. Sloppy defending from Ramos and Varane as Kimmich pounces on the ball to score.

3' GOOOOOAAAAAAL! Bayern have scored.

1' The match is underway as Ramos launches a long ball forward. Bayern take control of possession as we are in for a blockbuster match.

Real Madrid XI vs Bayern Munich: Navas, Ramos, Ronaldo, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Marcelo, Vasquez, Asensio, Kovacic.

Bayern Munich XI vs Real Madrid: Ulreich, Sule, Hummels, Thiago, Ribery, Lewandowski, James, Tolisso, Muller, Alaba, Kimmich.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Time: 7:45pm (Nigerian time)

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)

Source: Naija.ng