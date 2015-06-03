By September, Nigeria will be biggest African exporter of fertiliser - Dangote (video)

Nigerian billionaire, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has said that Nigeria will soon become the largest exporter of fertiliser in Africa.

Dangote spoke on Monday, April 30 shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with a group of US agricultural business companies.

He admitted that things have changed under the Buhari government and that the country will soon become the biggest exporter of fertiliser in the continent.

It will be recalled that President Buhari sent a message to Nigerian youths urging them to go to agriculture as that is where the future of the country is heading.

The president said this during his meeting with six agricultural companies in the US on Monday, April 30.

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu who is the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity on Tuesday, May 1, President Buhari said there will be abundant opportunities for youths in the agricultural sector.

He noted that his discussion with the six US agricultural companies would yield jobs for the youths as the companies were planning to set up branches in Nigeria.

