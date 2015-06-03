Singer Simi shows off her style in latest photos, rocks dungarees like a bad girl

- Singer Simi is serving her fans hot sauce with recently released photos on social media

- The Joromi crooner looked stunning in dungarees as she displayed her edgy fashion to her fans

Nigerian singer, Simi is having the time of her life with every new post. The Joromi crooner had fans drooling in admiration as she released new stunning photos of herself rocking denim dungarees on social media.

Asides looking fly the singer is always good at putting the right words with right photos. Simi who is one of the favourite Nigerian musician rocking music charts at the moment, showed her fans just how swaggish she can be with her new photos on social media.

In her post, she pointed out that she would willingly hold caption lesson as she believes she is really good at captioning her photos shared on the gram.

Meanwhile, Simi recently toured the beautiful city of Dubai and shared the photos on social media for her fans to see.

