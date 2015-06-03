Who cries for Nigerian Muslims - Opinion on Trump statement by Dr Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

Latest News

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
Latest News

‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Brandon Imbrial captures hypnotising footage from inside waves

0out of 5

Trump says he'll announce the details of his Kim summit in days

0out of 5

Mark Zuckerberg unveils Facebook dating feature alongside a slew of new Instagram and privacy tools

0out of 5

Man nurses hummingbird back to health after it flew into a wall outside a Best Buy in Missouri

0out of 5

Emirates flight attendant is setting Instagram alight with lifestyle

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
News

Who cries for Nigerian Muslims - Opinion on Trump statement by Dr Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

by 01/05/2018 14:45:00 0 comments 1 Views

Editor's note: President Donald Trump of the United States of America, during a joint press briefing with his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Rose Garden of the White House, had condemned the killings of Christians in some parts of Nigeria. But in this opinion by Dr Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, the respected Islamic scholar and Alkali (judge) of Gummi says herdsmen killings are not only limited to Christians but also to Muslims who are of Fulani extraction.

Who then cry for Nigerian Muslims or even Islam? In a far strange land, a democratically elected president of a supposedly secular state, the promoter of democracy is crying only for the Nigerian Christians the victims of communal and ethnic clashes that were on going for decades. Fulani Herdsmen are not fighting for Islam or ethnic afflictions, they attack Fulani also.

I being a direct target of Boko Haram in 2012, and also before then, a victims ‘war against terrorism’ in 2010 in a foreign land, knows better what all these ‘strange’ phenomena means in reality to the grand plan to emasculate Muslims and destroy the Islamic creed. That is in a nutshell the real target.

In 2012, I was not attacked by the ragtag foot soldiers of the Boko Haram nor their disciples; I was attacked by a sophisticated intelligence covering its self under the dark shadow of the dread organization which can never be qualified as a sect or denomination of Islam. They were and still are just ignorant or half baked stooges of a higher intelligence. There was no way, then, that the military leaders of that time were not the least complacent in the intrigue.

READ ALSO: Why I was not allowed to ask President Buhari questions - Journalist reveals

Not to speak in tongues, without any iota of doubt, this dirty war can only be effectively fought by naïve Muslim leaders who will be armed to teeth with the most dangerous weapons and fake intelligence to devastate their own people as the enemy is so much intermingled in the fabric of the society. Boko Haram foot soldiers cannot survive in Katsina or Sokoto or Ibadan because the social environment is not a suitable agar for their survival and growth.

The UNDP “Human Development Index’ report of 2006, three years before BH leader’s debacle, alerted of the impending consequence of poverty level in the North as a national crisis situation. In July 2008, the then Central Bank Governor, Prof. Soludo came all the way to Kaduna to reaffirm the danger of this economic state of the region, the NE worst hit. Therefore any surprise that BH foot soldiers survive there?

Disregarding the intelligence behind the BH, the only way to stop the menace is to change the environment that makes them thrive. It’s all about poverty and ignorance. Therefore, US eager and willing to supply Nigeria with third grade jet fighters and attack helicopters is absolutely a misplaced priority and counterproductive. Bullets and Bombs cannot entangle them as money well spent to improve the educational, economic and living standard of the region.

Therefore, if truly the US government is keen on routing out the ‘terror’, taking a whopping $496 million (at a generous rate of N360/$ will give us a lump sum of N178,560,000,000. N178b) from a nascent poor economy whose population is just struggling to survive on the barest minimum living standard is a height of hypocrisy.

That colossal amount spent well in education, health and Agriculture all over the nation, will in no time abate the fire of all clashes manifesting as herdsmen or BH or Kidnappings and daring robberies. No doubt Bill Gates is no Donald trump. But for us Nigeria, only a vibrant and aptitude thrust can unite and save the nation from eminent decay.

So let world leaders cry for all victims and act accordingly. Enough of this insincerity!

May Allah protect us all from all Evil. Amin.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of NAIJ.com.

Your own opinion articles are welcome at info@corp.naij.com— drop an email telling us what you want to write about and why.

More details in Naij.com’s step-by-step guide for guest contributors. We’re ready to trade your news for our money: submit news and photo reports from your area using our Citizen Journalism App.

Contact us if you have any feedback, suggestions, complaints or compliments. We are also available on Facebook and Twitter. Subscribe to Naij.com Opinion page!

How would you feel if Donald Trump bombed Boko Haram like Syria? - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More