Twins recreate childhood photo on Instagram, capture attention of social media users

- Nollywood actress and twin brother recreate childhood photo

- The photo is now making rounds on the internet

Family is the most important thing in the universe. Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus and her twin brother recently recreated a childhood photo. The photo is now making rounds on the internet with everyone admiring the siblings.

Mary Lazarus has caught the attention of many social media users after releasing a recreated childhood photo with herself and twin brother. The actress shared the photo on social media, expressing joy over the gift of life and ability to a relive a moment she had with her other half years ago.

The photo is now making rounds on the internet with everyone falling into a state of nostalgia with the adorable twins.

READ ALSO: Celebrities react to Davido’s N22m Porsche car surprise birthday gift to girlfriend Chioma

Here's the photo below:

Aren't they gorgeous?

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Why do women cheat? (Nigerian Street Interview) - Street Gist on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng