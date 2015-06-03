Twins recreate childhood photo on Instagram, capture attention of social media users

Twins recreate childhood photo on Instagram, capture attention of social media usersby Ezinna Bosah 01/05/2018 14:44:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Nollywood actress and twin brother recreate childhood photo
- The photo is now making rounds on the internet
Family is the most important thing in the universe. Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus and her twin brother recently recreated a childhood photo. The photo is now making rounds on the internet with everyone admiring the siblings.
Mary Lazarus has caught the attention of many social media users after releasing a recreated childhood photo with herself and twin brother. The actress shared the photo on social media, expressing joy over the gift of life and ability to a relive a moment she had with her other half years ago.
The photo is now making rounds on the internet with everyone falling into a state of nostalgia with the adorable twins.
READ ALSO: Celebrities react to Davido’s N22m Porsche car surprise birthday gift to girlfriend Chioma
Here's the photo below:
Aren't they gorgeous?
PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
Why do women cheat? (Nigerian Street Interview) - Street Gist on NAIJ.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Click Here to Comment on this Article