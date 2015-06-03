Police react to twin bomb blast in Adamawa

- There was a twin bomb attack in Adamawa state

- The police confirmed that 24 persons were killed in the attack

- 20 persons were injured in what was considered a Boko Haram attack

The Adamawa commissioner of police, Abdullahi Yerim, confirmed that two male bombers were involved in Tuesday’s twin bomb attacks in Mubi town.

Yerima, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the first blast was in a mosque around the second hand clothes market during afternoon prayer, while the second was outside the mosque.

“The first blast was in a mosque while the second suicide bomber detonated outside the area when people around were rushing to escape,” Yerima said.

The commissioner said so far, information reaching him indicated that about 20 people were seriously injured, and had been taken to the Mubi General Hospital.

“I am yet to get the details of death for now,” Yerima said.

The blast was coming after the one that occurred in a Mosque in November in Mubi last year that claimed about 50 lives

Premium Times however reported that that 24 persons have been confirmed dead.

The police spokesperson in the state, Othman Abubakar,said the first of the blasts occurred at about 1:00 p.m.

He said: ‘’While people were evacuating the victims of the first blast, another explosion occurred."

‘’As I am talking to you now, 24 persons are confirmed dead. The scene has been cordoned-off by the Anti-bomb squad and other security personnel."

Isa Danladi who resides in the area said: “Many people died on the spot and several others were taken to hospital with severe injuries.

“The mosque’s roof was blown off. The prayer was mid-way when the bomber detonated the explosives. This is obviously the work of Boko Haram."

Daily Trust however reports that a staff of the General Hospital in Mubi who did not want his name mentioned said the hospital had so far received 27 corpses and 64 wounded persons.

NAIJ.com had reported that many people were on Tuesday, May 1, feared dead following bomb blasts in Mubi town, Adamawa state, north east Nigeria,.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of Mubi north local government, Alhaji Musa Bello, said the blasts occurred around 1 30 pm.

He said: “All I can tell you for now is that I am on my way to the scene to help in evacuation of casualties. Nobody can tell you the number of dead and injured for now.”

