Breaking: Suspected assassins kill Governor Dickson’s special adviser in Bayelsa

Suspected assassins have reportedly shot dead Ebikimi Okoringa, an aide Governor Seriake Disckson of Bayelsa.

The Punch reports that he was shot dead around 10pm on Monday, April 30.

READ ALSO: President Buhari sends important message to Nigerian youths, issues promise

It was reported that the victim who was just inaugurated as a special adviser to the governor was killed at his hometown in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state.

Before his demise, Okoringa had also served as acting chairman of a local government in the state.

A source said the victim was ambushed by the killers who surprised him when he got down from his car and shot him to death.

He said: “They waited for him under the cover of darkness. Immediately he alighted from his car and walked towards his door, they released the first bullet.”

The assassins reportedly waited to confirm that he was dead before fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue stated that it was “not correct” for his security aides to have been withdrawn by the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris, while he was on his annual leave.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He made the comments on Monday, April 30, during an interactive session with journalists, Independent reports.

Ortom’s security aides, among them, his chief detail, orderly, and aide-de-camp, were reportedly transferred to other locations when he was on leave.

Meet Hwande, Benue state's incoming 'saviour' - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng