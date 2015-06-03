Peter Okoye applauds Davido for gifting his girlfriend Chioma a Porsche worth N45m

- Musician Davido took over the internet when he gifted his girlfriend a brand new Porsche

Singer Davido took over the internet the moment he gifted his girlfriend, Chioma a brand new Porsche car to mark her birthday. As the internet swirls over the N45 million gift given to the number woman in Davido's life, many celebrities have reacted to the gift.

One of such is Peter of Psquare who is a happily married man. In a recent post, he shared a photo expressing his joy over how the singer is treating his woman on a day as special as her birthday.

His post reads: "Nothing impresses me more than when a Man treats a Woman right and makes her the center of his world. Nice one @davidoofficial Congrats and Happy birthday Chioma. #Goals #PureAssurance #LoveHasNoTribe #LoveKnowsNoTribe."

Meanwhile, some celebrities are on the fence. Annie Idibia recently posted a subliminal message, saying a kid can't keep a man.

