After meeting with Donald Trump, President Buhari departs Washington DC

After his one-day visit to the United States where he met with President Donald Trump, on April 30, President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Washington DC and is currently on his way back home.

This was disclosed by the chief official photographer for President Buhari, Bayo Omoboriowo, on his Instagram handle.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari visited the US for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump of the US.

The president had a bilateral meeting with his American counterpart on Monday, April 30 before their press conference.

President Trump commended President Buhari for the success recorded in the fight against corruption.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had been assured by the United States president, Donald Trump, that his country would soon release fighter jets worth $496 million to Nigeria to aid the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

The US president gave the assurance on Monday, April 30 at a conference with President Buhari after their meeting in the White House.

According to President Tump, the aircraft would improve the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

Source: Naija.ng