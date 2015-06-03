Photos of soldiers spotted rescuing flood victims

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers took the act of kindness and humanity a notch higher when they responded to desparate cries from Kilifi residents whose lives were at risk as floods wrecked havoc in the reion.

Heavy rains pounding different parts of the country have caused massive displacements and destruction to property just days after the Kenya Meteorological Department warned of even more rains and floods across the country.

In a Facebook post by KDF seen by NAIJ.com on Friday, April 27, the men in uniform were seen risking their lives as they evacuated the affected residents along with their belongings.

Pictures of the gallant soldiers carrying the elderly and children in their arms to safer grounds undoubtedly melted the hearts of Kenyans.

KDF soldier carrying an elderly man in his arms away from floods. Photo: KDF/ Facebook

READ ALSO: Meet Kaduna’s amputee labourer defying the odds to live

A KDF soldier carrying a child from the flood hit area in Kilifi. Photo: KDF/ Facebook

In a statement by KDF, over 1,000 people were saved from the raging floods after River Sabaki burst its banks.

The distraught residents had to be airlifted to safer grounds. Photo: KDF/ Facebook

“The Rapid Deployment Squadron of the Kenya Air Force and Divers from the Kenya Navy will continue operations on a task that began on Thursday,” said KDF Spokeperson David Obonyo.

Over 1,000 people were rescued after River Sabaki burst it's banks. Photo: KDF/ Facebook

The pounding rains left hundreds of families homeless. Photo: KDF/ Facebook

This comes barely two days after the weatherman warned of more long rains that have so far left behind a trail of destruction, deaths and pain as reported by NAIJ.com.

The Met department warned that the rains are expected to continue. Photo: KDF/ Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Residents were lifted to safer grounds. Photo: KDF/ Facebook

My noodle business will build me a house - Hausa trader on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng