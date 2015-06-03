Breaking: Bomb blast rocks Adamawa mosque on workers day

- Many people have been left dead following an explosion in a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa state

Many people were on Tuesday, May 1, feared dead following bomb blasts in Mubi town, Adamawa state, north east Nigeria, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of Mubi north local government, Alhaji Musa Bello, said the blasts occurred around 1 30 pm.

He said: “All I can tell you for now is that I am on my way to the scene to help in evacuation of casualties. Nobody can tell you the number of dead and injured for now.”

The executive secretary of the state Emergency Agency, Haruna Furo also confirmed the blast but said there was no details for now.

A resident of Mubi, who simply identified as Buba, said the two explosions occurred in a mosque and a second hand clothes market.

Buba said: “The blasts occurred at the Gwonjo market and a mosque about 20 meters away.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that two children were confirmed dead and three others injured following a bomb explosion in Fadaman Rake area of Hong local government in ‎Adamawa state.

The account of residents, reports that the incident occurred at about 7pm local time on Thursday, June 8, while residents were about to break their Ramadan fast.

The explosion reportedly forced hundreds of residents of the area to flee their homes.

A local vigilante said the bomb was delivered in a polythene bag to some children who were playing by a yet to be identified driver in a starlet.

