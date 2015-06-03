Chelsea join Barcelona and Juventus in race to sign Manchester United star this summer

- Frenchman Anthony Martial could be on his way to Chelsea this summer

Chelsea are now said to be considering a move for Manchester United star Anthony Martial should the Red Devils fail to convince him to stay next season.

The current contract of Anthony Martial at Manchester United will expire in the year 2019, and there have been many reports that he wants to leave the club.

Lack of active playing time is said to be the major rationale that could force the Frenchman to face the exit doors at Old Trafford this summer.

Chelsea are ready to spend big this summer and Martial has emerged as a target for the Blues regardless whether Antonio Conte stays or leaves Stamford Bridge according to Telegraph UK.

Already, Juventus, Barcelona and Tottenham are said to have contacted Manchester United for the possibility of them signing Anthony Martial.

Previously, NAIJ.com had reported how Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to sell Frenchman Anthony Martial this summer if he wants to leave Old Trafford.

There have been reports that Martial is tired of lack of active playing time this season under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United and facing the exit doors could be his next option.

Anthony Martial played 90 minutes in United's 2-0 win at Bournemouth but was an unused substitute in the FA Cup semi final where United defeated Tottenham.

