Nina's brother defends her actions, questions Imo state governor for not honouring her

Shortly after Miracle was named education ambassador of Imo state, Nina brother has come to question why such honour hasn't been extended to his sister who was a finalist on the BBnaija show.

Things are happening really fast for the finalist housemates, who are getting all the love and attention Nigerian social media users have to give. Nina has been a recipient of various gifts from her celebrity supporters but appears minute to being recognised by her state governor.

To fight her battles, her brother recently shared a post, pointin gfingers and asking why women are treated with little respect in the Nigerian society.

His post reads: "I wonder why they treat women this way and you people will not speak up. If government can honour miracle why would they not honor Nina too. For Gods sake she be finalist even as she be girl. Girls from imo state tomorrow fit be una turn ooo. I don talk my own. Tag Imo girls , Imo female celebrities, abi dem no go talk? Let me face my family problems truth is better

#teamnina #bbnaija #bignaija2018 #bigbrothernaija2018 #doublewahala"

Meanwhile, BNaija winner Miracle was recently presented with his N25m cheque and SUV worth N12m.

Source: Naija.ng