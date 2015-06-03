Real Madrid narrowly qualify into the Champions League final

- Real Madrid and Bayern Munich shares the spoils in the Champions League

- The Spanish side qualified 4-3 on aggregate after playing a 2-2 draw at home

- Los Blancos will play the winner of Roma versus Liverpool in the final

Real Madrid have qualified into the Champions League final after playing out a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both teams evenly matched each other as the Bavarians took the lead through Joshua Kimmich in just three minute played in the match.

The German international took advantage of a sloppy defending from Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to put the visitors ahead.

Los Blancos responded after Marcelo drilled in a cross from the left to find Benzema who headed home to make it 1-1.

Just after the restart of the second period it was Benzema again who took advantage of a defensive blunder from Bayern as Madrid went ahead by 2-1 on the night.

The German champions did not rest there as they mounted pressure on the home side and it finally paid off.

Former Real star James Rodriguez put Bayern level in the match in the 63rd minute as the Germans just needed one more goal to seal the the tie. It became 2-2 on the night.

Chances came begging for Bayern but Keylor Navas was Real's hero on the night as he denied several attempts made on goal. The Costa Rican made eight saves in total in the match.

The referee finally ended the match in the seventh minute after the 90 as Real Madrid qualified into their third final in four years.

The match ended in a 4-3 aggregate scoreline to the home side as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for the second consecutive match.

The Bernabeu outfit will await the outcome of Liverpool's tie against Roma at the Stadio Olympico on Wednesday.

90+7' The referee looks at his watch and as he ends the the titanic clash. Real Madrid go through to the final.

90+6' Ulreich sends a long ball into Madrid's half as Nacho Fernandez relieves the pressure.

90+4' Kroos takes a short corner to run down the clock as the match enters its final seconds.

90+3' Navas on hand again to save Madrid's blushes as we have less than two minutes left to play.

90+2' It's all Bayern now and a goal could change their fortunes. Alcantra swings a cross in but cleared by the defence.

90' Alcantra with the free kick as Navas relives the pressure with a clearance. We are at the last minute of the match.

90' We have five minutes added as Real put one-foot in the final.

89' Casemiro is booked for tripping Muller and Bayern have a free kick in a dangerous position.

88' As it stands any team that scores qualifies into the final but Real still hold the advantage.

86' Javier Martinez with a dangerous cross as Toni Kroos clears the ball. It's a nervy finish we are having at the Bernabeu.

84' Asensio comes back into game as Real Madrid take the goal kick.

82' It's all Bayern now as Alaba sends in a cross as Varane comes to the rescue. Asensio is down as the match is stopped.

80' Time running out for the Germans as Lewandowski launches a cross but Ramos heads clear. Sandro Wagner also puts the cross in but the Madrid captain is on hand again to relieve the pressure.

77' Ronaldo is not at his best on the night as he sends the ball behind the Bayern defence but cleared to saftey.

77' The aggregate is now 4-3 but should Bayern get another goal the defending champions will crash out of the Champions League.

75' Sandro Wagner comes in for Tolisso.

75' Ball possession is certainly Bayerns' as they have 63% of the ball to Real's 37%.

74' Marcelo with a defensive blunder as Tolisso finds himself in a scoring position but a great save from Navas as Real survive another scare from Bayern.

73' Double change for Madrid as Benzema makes way for Gaerth Bale and Casemiro for Kovacic

68' More pressure from Bayern as Madrid resist their attack.

66' Modric and Vasquez have been cautioned as Real need to be more careful so that they do not finish the game with a man down.

65' Bayern just need one more goal to level the advantage and have the away goal rule. It's now 4-3 on aggregate.

63' Rodriguez finally scores against his former club and refuses to celebrate. It's 2-2. What a dramatic ending we are going to be having to this epic fixture.

63' GOOOOAAL!

62' Bayern are doing all they can to pull one goal back but Real are also defending their two-goal advantage as the score remain 2-1 to Madrid.

60' Great shot from Lewandowsi as it falls into Ribery's part as another shot was blocked as Real Madrid defended in numbers.

58' Ribery dribbles past Ramos but his cross was blocked as Bayern win the corner.

56' Bayern launch attack after attack as Varane relieves the pressure.

54' CHANCE! Ronaldo has a great chance on goal but his shot fails to hit the target. He is still on 15 goals in this competition.

52' From the resulting corner Lewandowski heads the ball wide as Real settle for the goal kick.

52' Kimmich crosses the ball as Lewandowski's first touch lets him down but Ramos clears to give Bayern the corner.

50' Benzema tries to create something out of nothing but Matt Hummels clears the danger.

48' Bayern begin the onslaught but Ramos was on hand to relive the pressure for the home side.

47' Zidane's men showing why they favourites to win the title for the third straight time.

46' Ulreich with a defensive blunder as Benzema gets an easy tap-in to put Madrid ahead by 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

46' GOOOOOAAAAL! It's Benzema again.

45+2' Both teams are evenly matched as the referee blows the whistle to end the first 45 minutes. What a match!

45' We only have a minute left in the half as the possession gradually getting to Real's favour as they now have 47% to Bayern's 53%.

44' Bayern looking the likelier team to score before the break as Tolisso's shot goes wide.

42' Ribery needs to prove a point as he swings in a cross from the left but to no avail. The score still at 1-1 at the Bernabeu.

40' Lewandowski and Muller play a one-two as but the move was well read by the Madrid defence.

39' Ramos with a trademark header but the ball goes wide as Bayern have the goal kick. The fans can not have enough of this thrilling encounter.

38' Ronaldo forces another fine save from Ulreich as the ball rolls wide for a corner-kick.

35' Lucas Vasquez sends in a cross looking for Ronaldo but Hummels defends properly.

33' CHANCE! James Rodriguez should have scored but volleys the ball off target. Real breathe a sigh of relief.

31' A lovely piece of skill from Ribery as Muller directs his shot goal-wards but Navas produces a fine save.

30' Real getting back into colour in the match as Modric sends in a cross but the goalkeeper was on hand to claim it.

29' Hummels relives the pressure as he clears the ball to safety. Bayern need to score to cancel Real's away goal advantage.

28' Marcelo direct the ball into the box but goalkeeper Ulreich concedes a corner.

26' The score remain 1-1 as Real Madrid begin to gain possession but Bayern still hold the greater control with 60% to Real's 40%.

24' Ronaldo tries his luck from range but the ball goes way off target as the match is living up to its billing.

23' Another cross Kimmich on the right but Navas comes out and collect and straight away Real Madrid is on the attack.

22' Jupp Hyenckes side pile the pressure as Ramos is forced to concede a corner. The corner is taken by Kimmich but cleared by Keylor Navas.

20' Bayern have 63% of the possession while Real have 37%.

19' Its becoming an end-to-stuff as the Tolisso tries a shot from range but blocked by the Madrid defence.

17' Benzema is everywhere on the pitch as he tries a one-two with Asensio but the referee's assistant flags him off-side.

15' Muller drills in a cross into the opponent's area but it was block by the defender. This is one of the best matches of this Champions League season.

13' Bayern launch another threat on Real Madrid's goal but Ramos relieves the pressure with a clearance.

11' GOOOOOOAAAAL! Can you believe it! Benzema heads home from a Marcelo's cross to make the score 1-1.

10' Madrid calm the match as they gain possession.

9' Zidane's side look shaky at back as Ribery and Alaba attack repeatedly from the left flank.

7' Real respond with a shot from Karim Benzema as the ball goes wide. The Frenchman should have done better.

5' We have a grave yard silence at the Bernabeu but as it stands Bayern need one more goal to qualify into the finals.

4' Now we have a game in our hands as the aggregate score is now 3-3.

3' Bayern have taken the lead through their youngster again Joshua Kimmich. Sloppy defending from Ramos and Varane as Kimmich pounces on the ball to score.

3' GOOOOOAAAAAAL! Bayern have scored.

1' The match is underway as Ramos launches a long ball forward. Bayern take control of possession as we are in for a blockbuster match.

Real Madrid XI vs Bayern Munich: Navas, Ramos, Ronaldo, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Marcelo, Vasquez, Asensio, Kovacic.

Bayern Munich XI vs Real Madrid: Ulreich, Sule, Hummels, Thiago, Ribery, Lewandowski, James, Tolisso, Muller, Alaba, Kimmich.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Time: 7:45pm (Nigerian time)

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)

Source: Naija.ng