Breaking: Bomb blast in Adamawa state tragic and despicable - Presidency reacts

Nigerian presidency has reacted to the bomb blast that rocked Mubi town in Adamawa state on Workers Day.

The presidency tweeted its condolences to the government and people of Adamawa state while calling the acts tragic and despicable.

"Today’s bomb attacks in Mubi, Adamawa state, targeting a Mosque and market, are tragic and despicable. Our sympathies go to the victims, their families, the Govt & people of Adamawa. Our special gratitude to all the rescue workers & medical personnel who attended to victims," the tweet read.

The chairman of Mubi north local government, Alhaji Musa Bello, said the blasts occurred around 1 30 pm.

“All I can tell you for now is that I am on my way to the scene to help in evacuation of casualties. Nobody can tell you the number of dead and injured for now,” he said.

A resident of Mubi, who simply identified as Buba, said the two explosions occurred in a mosque and a second hand clothes market.

“The blasts occurred at the Gwonjo market and a mosque about 20 meters away,” Buba said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had also reported that the Adamawa commissioner of police, Abdullahi Yerim, confirmed that two male bombers were involved in Tuesday’s twin bomb attacks in Mubi town.

Yerima, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the first blast was in a mosque around the second hand clothes market during afternoon prayer, while the second was outside the mosque.

Source: Naija.ng