After Davido surprises girlfriend with N45m Porsche car, Don Jazzy starts Chioma challenge on social media

Singer Davido has set the internet buzzing after he gifted his girlfriend a pricey, customized car as her 23rd birthday gift.

NAIJ.com earlier shared the reactions of Nigerian celebrities over the news of buying his girlfriend a brand new car worth millions of naira on social media. Recently, Don Jazzy joined the band wagon and began a movement about Davido's girlfriend.

In a recent post, the music producer challenged Nigerian women to pull a Chioma if they are able to. Davido's girlfriend has taken over the internet space with her passion for cooking. Many people have concluded that the way the pretty lady captured the musician's heart was through food.

Following the popular belief, Don Jazzy started a social media challenge, asking ladies to try being a Chioma for a day, His post reads: "Oya let’s settle this once and for all. Can you Chioma more than Chioma. Just join the #ChiomaChallenge . Just cook, post and tag us."

READ ALSO: Celebrities react to Davido’s N22m Porsche car surprise birthday gift to girlfriend Chioma

Meanwhile, here's how other Nigerian celebrities reacted to Davido buying his woman an expensive car for her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Young couple was travelling by car, when suddenly… (Funny Nigerian Joke) on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng