Zanu-PF under former president Robert Mugabe resisted the diaspora vote in general elections and his successor‚ Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ is seeking to perpetuate the same standpoint.

With Mnangagwa at the helm‚ the party has taken a somewhat calmer stance in dealing with opposition politicians but still skirts around electoral reforms.

Early in April Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Sibusiso Moyo‚ while in the United Kingdom on a diplomatic mission‚ made conflicting statements to journalists about the diaspora vote.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV‚ Moyo said government was working round the clock to make sure Zimbabweans scattered all over the world could cast their votes in the historic coming general elections.

However‚ low down in his statement he said‚ "legally and logistically this is not possible".