WATCH | Terrifying moment lion attacks man in Limpopo game reserve

[Music] Derinola – Prayer

01/05/2018 21:43:00
[Music] RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scam

01/05/2018 22:01:00
[Music] PlayBoy – RollerCoaster (Prod. Chilly Ace)

01/05/2018 22:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Orbiting is the creepy social media stalking technique you're probably guilty of

Kanye West sparks fury as he compares himself to Harriet Tubman

Mother bans nine-year-old daughter from wearing short shorts

Mueller's former assistant says grammatical errors prove leaked 44 questions came from TRUMP

Parkland shooter's brother is arrested AGAIN for violating the terms of his probation

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

WATCH | Terrifying moment lion attacks man in Limpopo game reserve

by 02/05/2018 02:00:00

The lion grabs him by his neck and drags him back towards the bushes as onlookers scream for help.

A woman outside the enclosure is heard crying and screaming "somebody help, somebody help please" as the man lies on the ground motionless. The lion then drags him further into the bushes, out of sight.

What sounds like gunshots can be heard as onlookers yell, trying to scare the lion away. The lion is seen off in the distance shortly before the video ends. It is unclear how the man was removed from the enclosure or what happened to the lion.

Limpopo police Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the man is currently recovering in hospital, but the incident was not being investigated by the police as no one had died.

He could not confirm if the predator had been euthanised.

"What we can say to people who have these wild animals is that they need to treat them as [wild animals]," he warned.

The Sun identified the victim as Marakele Predator Centre owner Mike Hodge. A friend told the British publication that Hodge entered the enclosure to investigate a smell that was 'upsetting' the lions.

The park was established in 2010 by Hodge and his wife Chrissy, according to its website. The British couple moved to South Africa in 1999 and started a lion conservation project in 2003. A few years later they founded the park.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to contact the park were unsuccessful.

