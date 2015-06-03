TIMES SELECT LATEST | Gupta mines ‘face ruin’ | South Africans the next kidnapping target | Tom Eaton &more

Zika-carrying mosquitoes spread across France Aggressive tiger mosquitoes that can carry diseases such as Zika, dengue and Chikungunya fever have spread throughout half of France. The invasive insect, which originated in Asia and can be recognised from its distinctive black-and-white striped body and legs. Its numbers — and the area affected — have doubled in the past two years. Tiger mosquitoes have propagated an epidemic of dengue fever in the French Indian Ocean island of Réunion and the health authority fears that returning holidaymakers could bring the virus in mainland France, where it could be spread by tiger mosquitoes. - © The Daily Telegraph

Eyebrows raised over record $150m Modigliani Eyebrows were raised last week when Sotheby’s announced the sale of a Modigliani nude for $150-million – the highest ever estimate on a work of art. But sell it will, because someone has guaranteed to pay the price. The only question now is whether anyone will pay more. For the last 30 years, Modigliani nudes have continually broken the artist’s record. A seated nude (La Belle Romaine) which sold for a record $8-million in 1987, sold again in 1999 for a new record of $16.8-million, and then again in 2010 for a record $69-million. Sotheby’s $150-million painting was last sold (by the Las Vegas hotelier Steve Wynn) at Christie’s in 2003, when the Irish horse breeder John Magnier bought it for a then-record $27-million. - © The Daily Telegraph

Peppa Pig, an ‘icon for slackers’, is banned A Chinese internet platform has given the British cartoon ‘Peppa Pig’ the chop as state media lamented that the series had become a ‘subversive’ icon for slackers and anti-social young people. At least 30,000 clips of ‘Peppa Pig’, whose heroine is a playful bright pink pig, were removed from the popular Douyin video-sharing platform, while the #PeppaPig hashtag was banned from the site. The BBC children’s cartoon is on a list of content censored by Douyin, in the same way as men disguised as women, excessive nudity or ‘erotic behaviour’. The People’s Daily, mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, said a number of schoolchildren try to differentiate themselves by competing for Peppa Pig watches or accessories to the benefit of makers of counterfeit goods, it lamented. Parents complained that some pre-schoolers liked to ‘to oink and jump in puddles’ after watching the cartoon. – AFP

Barking mad: Japan team invents ‘wood alcohol’ Discerning drinkers may soon be able to branch out after Japanese researchers have invented a way of producing an alcoholic drink made from wood. The researchers at Japan’s Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute say the bark-based beverages have woody qualities similar to alcohol which is aged in wood barrels. They hope to have their ‘wood alcohol’ on shelves within three years. The method involves pulverising wood into a creamy paste and then adding yeast and an enzyme to start the fermentation process. So far, they have produced tipples from cedar, birch and cherry. - AFP

Mongolians sip ‘air cocktails’ to cope with smog Fed up with the smog in Mongolia’s capital, residents have resorted to sipping ‘lung’ tea and ‘oxygen cocktails’ in a desperate bid to protect themselves from pollution, despite health officials saying there is no evidence they work. Ulaanbaatar topped New Delhi and Beijing as the world’s most polluted capital in 2016. But some businesses are cashing in, even though a WHO official says there is no evidence that such anti-smog products work. Advertisements in Mongolia boast that ‘drinking just one oxygen cocktail is equal to a three-hour-walk in a lush forest’. At the produce section of the State Department Store, blue cans of oxygen called ‘Life Is Air’ are on sale for $2, and promise to turn a glass of juice into a foamy, sweet ‘oxygen cocktail’. Other stores and pharmacies have oxygen cocktail machines that resemble coffee makers and can turn a juice into a frothy drink for $1. – AFP