Believing in our economy, in their billions

Sometimes it takes an outsider to look at a situation in a neutral, dispassionate and unemotional manner. They can wade through conflicting emotions to see what is happening in a given situation far better sometimes than those who experience it.

Thus, when visiting Chinese vice chairman of China-Africa Business Council, Mr HuaRong Zhang, said that Zimbabwe is poised to be among the fastest growing economies in Africa in the next 10 years if the people remain united, he knows what he is talking about.

"The Chinese government through the reform and open policy, they are united and honest to foreign investors, they protect foreign investors," Mr Zhang said on Monday in Harare. "A lot of foreign investors come to China, bring skills, capital and gain wealth and also helped a lot of Chinese talents to grow and created substantial jobs in China and bring in a lot of foreign currency and it boosts the economic development of China."

He said: "Zimbabwe right now resembles 30 years ago in China. I want to invest in manufacturing to create jobs, so that Zimbabweans will have jobs, enable the production of products that are consumed locally to be produced locally."

Mr. Zhang said that the current government is "ideal" for the type of growth that typified his own nation's meteoric growth over the last few decades to become the second largest economy in the world.

This is perhaps the greatest praise our country and this new dispensation could possibly receive.

For those that suggest that this is mere diplomatic talk, the Chinese have certainly put their money where their mouth is.

On a recent state visit to China, President Emmerson Mnangagwa managed to strike deals worth billions of U.S. dollars for the implementation of various infrastructure development projects in energy, water, transport, tourism and telecommunications, among other sectors.

The two countries also signed numerous agreements to advance economic cooperation, skills development, education and other facets of the economy, the counsellor said.

After these agreements, China is emerging as the top investor in Zimbabwe's economy.

The Chinese have not risen to such great economic heights by making bad investments, especially one's worth billions of dollars.

So when Mr. Zhang says that Zimbabwe is on its way to a meteoric economic rise, they are not merely spouting hyperbole, they really believe it and are investing in such promise so they can also gain.

Some might be scratching their heads about such predictions given the current situation, but experts delve far deeper and look at what is happening beneath the surface.

Those who have gone through the enormous efforts, reforms and achievements of this government have been impressed. While many Zimbabweans may not yet be able to see the changes, the foundations are being put in place by President Mnangagwa which are not going unnoticed around the world.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) calls steps taken by this dispensation on the economic front "a step in the right direction" and "a good starting point". Anyone who knows the language used by international financial institutions knows that this is not faint praise and is extremely encouraging.

In its recent World Economic Outlook (WEO) report for April 2018, the IMF saw a sizeable upward adjustment in its 2018 growth forecast for Zimbabwe, from 0.8% made in October to the current figure of 2.4%, with the IMF evidently giving President Mnangagwa the thumbs up for his economic efforts and sees a brighter future for our country.

Many others are following suit and this is why investors are rushing to Zimbabwe to be a part of the exciting economic times ahead.

For those who understand economics, these are truly remarkable times for our country which has suffered so much, and is used to being an international pariah with investors treating our economy like the proverbial leper.

Those times are now thankfully behind us and real growth and prosperity is just around the corner thanks to the leadership of President Mnangagwa. If you don't believe me, just believe those who are betting on us with their billions of dollars.