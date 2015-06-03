Chamisa to 'kick out' Mnangagwa linked Chinese investors

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United 'Player Of The Year' Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

The Queen flies into Kensington Palace to meet Prince Louis

US border agency tests body cam use by agents in 9...

High earners are most likely to be regular drinkers

Ex-CNBC boss admits planting secret bathroom camera to spy on the teen nanny

Disturbing footage shows West Milwaukee police tase a mentally ill man 18 times before he died

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Chamisa to 'kick out' Mnangagwa linked Chinese investors

02/05/2018
MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has vowed to kick out Chinese investors involved in corrupt deals with the Emmerson Mnangagwa administration.

Speaking during the commemoration of May Workers day, Chamisa, in Dzivarasekwa Tuesday, said most of the deals Mnangagwa agreed with Chinese companies were about corruption, looting and stripping of country's assets.
"We will kick out the Chinese companies," said the MDC-T leader.

"We want genuine deals that benefit the people. These deals are not country, but individual deals and the new dispensation is busy exporting lies that they are a new dispensation."

Chamisa however, said he would ditch the deals should win elections due this July.

"I have seen the deals that Ngwena (President Mnangagwa's (nickname) has entered into with China and others, they are busy asset-stripping the resources of the country," he said.

"I have said beginning September when I assume office I will call the Chinese and tell them the deals they signed are unacceptable and they should return to their country."

In response to the so called 'new dispensation', the opposition leader hit out at Mnangagwa saying he was no different from his predecessor.

"They (Mnangagwa government) are busy lying that they are a new dispensation, but how does the old become new?

"Who baptized him? He can't solve our problems because we will not separate (him from Mugabe); they are twins in destroying the country," he said.

Chamisa also vowed protests to press for credible elections and reassured supporters over the row with rival Thokozani Khupe.

"I will soon be calling for a demonstration for free and fair elections because if we don't force them, they will not change."

He added; "There is this story of our female former friend from Bulawayo whom some think may mess our things, but don't be afraid, we have finished with that issue and it will not cause confusion," he said.

"We are going to sit down with her to prepare our symbols so that there won't be any confusion when people go to vote, so don't be afraid when you see us approaching the courts it's a trick we are playing.

"It's skill of the game, so don't be afraid that we don't have a plan we are ahead on that one."

