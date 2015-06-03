Chamisa to 'kick out' Mnangagwa linked Chinese investors

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has vowed to kick out Chinese investors involved in corrupt deals with the Emmerson Mnangagwa administration.

Speaking during the commemoration of May Workers day, Chamisa, in Dzivarasekwa Tuesday, said most of the deals Mnangagwa agreed with Chinese companies were about corruption, looting and stripping of country's assets.

"We will kick out the Chinese companies," said the MDC-T leader.

"We want genuine deals that benefit the people. These deals are not country, but individual deals and the new dispensation is busy exporting lies that they are a new dispensation."

Chamisa however, said he would ditch the deals should win elections due this July.

"I have seen the deals that Ngwena (President Mnangagwa's (nickname) has entered into with China and others, they are busy asset-stripping the resources of the country," he said.

"I have said beginning September when I assume office I will call the Chinese and tell them the deals they signed are unacceptable and they should return to their country."

In response to the so called 'new dispensation', the opposition leader hit out at Mnangagwa saying he was no different from his predecessor.

"They (Mnangagwa government) are busy lying that they are a new dispensation, but how does the old become new?

"Who baptized him? He can't solve our problems because we will not separate (him from Mugabe); they are twins in destroying the country," he said.

Chamisa also vowed protests to press for credible elections and reassured supporters over the row with rival Thokozani Khupe.

"I will soon be calling for a demonstration for free and fair elections because if we don't force them, they will not change."

He added; "There is this story of our female former friend from Bulawayo whom some think may mess our things, but don't be afraid, we have finished with that issue and it will not cause confusion," he said.

"We are going to sit down with her to prepare our symbols so that there won't be any confusion when people go to vote, so don't be afraid when you see us approaching the courts it's a trick we are playing.

"It's skill of the game, so don't be afraid that we don't have a plan we are ahead on that one."