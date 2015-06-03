Latest News

[Music] Derinola – Prayer

01/05/2018 21:43:00
[Music] RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scam

01/05/2018 22:01:00
[Music] PlayBoy – RollerCoaster (Prod. Chilly Ace)

01/05/2018 22:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Orbiting is the creepy social media stalking technique you're probably guilty of

Kanye West sparks fury as he compares himself to Harriet Tubman

Mother bans nine-year-old daughter from wearing short shorts

Mueller's former assistant says grammatical errors prove leaked 44 questions came from TRUMP

Parkland shooter's brother is arrested AGAIN for violating the terms of his probation

Shafik Gabr

Adrian Gore

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Jannie Mouton

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Bishop Tudor Bismark

News

Chicken Inn too hot for Caps

by 02/05/2018 04:02:00
Caps United 0 - 1 Chicken Inn
JUST as in anything in life, in football a team can also do with a little bit of luck. Caps United didn't have it, as a Chicken Inn goal that came out of nothing, in the end condemned the Green Machine to their second league defeat of the season.

Milton Ncube, who was the last man in defence, fell under challenge from Chicken Inn attackers and an alert Obadiah Tarumbwa dispossessed him, before bundling the ball into the bottom corner seven minutes into the match.

The Harare giants never recovered from that setback and the result would frustrate anybody associated with the Green Machine at a time they looked to have gained momentum with two good results in previous matches.

To make matters worse, they went on to finish with 10-man after goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba was sent off by referee Nomore Musundire, a minute from full time after he illegally brought down Divine Lunga, who was charging towards goal after breaking free.

Denver Mukamba who threatened from the midfield, came close to levelling matters on 18 minutes with a speculative shot.

Tarumbwa also had a chance to double the lead on 23 minutes, but his speculative shot went over the bar. The Harare giants, however, were dominant in the second half in which they created decent chances but were let down by poor finishing.

Simba Nhivi, a hero in the 4-3 victory over Nichruit, turned villain as he missed a good opportunity on 67 minutes, blasting his effort over the bar after goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze had come out of his line in a desperate bid to clear the ball from danger.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was disappointed with the result, but drew satisfaction from the overall performance by the team.

"Naturally, I think it's disappointing to lose a match. But obviously, I have been impressed by the overall performance. The boys played their hearts out and unfortunately, this was a match we were never meant to win. But we can draw from this match is the character and confidence of the players going into our next match. We did create descent opportunities but the execution was poor but all the same you can't fault the players," he observed.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was pleased with the result. "It's a satisfying result compared the last three games where we were drawing our games. The boys had to break the ice today against a team that has been on fire. We have been struggling to beat Caps United especially here in Harare so this is a sweet victory for us," Antipas said.

Teams:

Caps United: P Chigumba, M Ncube, V Musarurwa, D Dauda, S Makatuka, K Nyamupfukudza, D Mukamba (W Mutasa 54,' C Mverechena 89′),S Nhivi, J Ngodzo, J Zhuwawo,B Muzondiwa
Chicken Inn: E Chipezeze,B Passmore, D Lunga, G Goddard,I Mucheneka, S Munawa,C Matawu, (K Nasama 80′), X Ndlovu (W Kamudyariwa 46′) G Majika, O Tarumbwa

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Movies

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

