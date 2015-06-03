Protest action disrupts academic programme at Port Elizabeth university

Sasco said on social media its protest action related to various issues including what it called "the slow and unequal pace" of the ANC's December promise of free education for poor students.

"Sasco believes that government‚ universities‚ together with the private sector‚ should be more creative in finding ways of implementing this announcement so that students‚ particularly those that are already in the system‚ are able to receive their various allowances and support material to participate in academic activities from an equal footing."