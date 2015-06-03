WATCH | Lucky girl narrowly avoids swimming with a shark

A four-year-old girl came close to having a frightening encounter with a shark in a public swimming enclosure on the Gold Coast, Australia.

Jeanette Haskew filmed the bull shark circling the pool at South Stradbroke Island on Sunday - seconds after her daughter Grace Zipf decided not to swim, reports the Daily Mail.

Haskew only became aware of the shark gliding through the water after someone else on the beach noticed a strange shape in the water.

Despite her daughter's narrow escape, Haskew said she felt no fear.

"I wasn't scared at all, it was more exciting, because that's not something you see everyday," she said.