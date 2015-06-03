Marcelo admits handball after Real Madrid thwart Bayern again

The Bundesliga champions also had a penalty appeal waved away when their Polish striker Robert Lewandowski went down under a challenge from Real captain Sergio Ramos.

BAYERN MISTAKES

As well as cashing in on Ulreich's error, Real benefitted from some wayward shooting from Bayern and a handful of outstanding saves by their goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Bayern had also been wasteful in the 2-1 first-leg defeat by Real in the first leg at the Allianz Arena.

"We are very disappointed because we made an outstanding game," said Bayern coach Heynckes.

"I told the boys just now that I have not seen Bayern play like tonight in the past few years. But at this high level you cannot make the mistakes we made in the first game and tonight after the break.

"Then you don’t have to wonder why you are leaving the pitch as the defeated team. When you score twice against Real at the Bernabeu it means something. But Navas was outstanding."

Bayern last won the Champions League in 2013 under Heynckes but they have fallen at the semi-final stage in four of the last five seasons, losing to Spanish opposition every time.

"We played better than in Munich. Then we gifted a goal and in the end you cannot let that happen twice in a semi-final like this," said Bayern forward Thomas Mueller.

"It was a fantastic game, we invested everything in our performance but we did not do everything right, we lacked a bit of luck, especially in the box. Obviously we have to ask what we are doing wrong in these semi-finals."