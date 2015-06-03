WATCH | Keep your vehicle locked! Kruger lion tries to open car door

A couple travelling to the Kruger National Park learnt the importance of keeping your vehicle locked when a young lion decided to try his hand at opening their car door.

Bronwyn Hattingh told Latest Sightings that she was driving with her husband when they came across a pride of lions lying on the road.

One of the young male lions became interested in one of the car's yellow mirror covers. They set off slowly to try deter him, but he persevered, sniffing the car and then trying to open the back door.

"Twice you could hear the handle opening and closing. It was as if he had done it many times before," Hattingh told latest sightings.

The young lion then gave the boot a try, at least until an older male came along and pounced on him, allowing the car to set off properly.

This is not the first time lions have shown an interest in opening vehicles - here is a video from 2014, when the car wasn't locked.