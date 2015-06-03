Breaking: OAU reportedly shut over alleged N1.8bn tax debt to Osun government

The Osun Internal Revenue Service (IRS), on Wednesday, May 2, reportedly shut down activities at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) over alleged non-payment of over N1.8 billion tax debt to the state government.

The New Telegraph reports that men from the revenue service carried out the action after obtaining a court order.

They reportedly stormed the institution as early as 7am and sealed the Senate building, the administrative block and the bursary department.

The report said the main gate along ‘road seven’ was also shut.

The report quoted the official who led the revenue team, Oladipo Babatunde, as confirming the closure of the institution and threatening not to re-open it until the institution pays its tax.

