God will disgrace those behind killings soon - Popular pastor reveals

The Pastor of Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Living Word Cathedral, Oluyole, Ibadan, Pastor Joshua Akinola said God is angry because of the spat of killings in Benue state and other parts of the nation.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Pastor Akinola who made this known while addressing his church said God is naturally not pleased with any nation that does not care about lives of its citizens.

According to him, “There’ll be a total disgrace within the space of a year of all the people that are agents of trouble and deaths in this country.

“No matter how much infrastructure a nation invests in, if it is laid on wickedness then it will all go up in flames. The Christian community is highly disturbed and concerned, that is why we’re appealing to the conscience of our leaders to fear God and do the right thing.

“We implore the government to step up and arrest the people, for every blood of innocent citizens shed in this country especially that of Christians satan will pay in a hundredfold.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye disclosed that he refused to speak despite all the killings going on in the country because he is a member of Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

Adeboye, popularly called Daddy GO by church members and some other Christians ‎said the leaders of the two associations have have spoken on the issues on behalf of their members, including himself.

The revered man of God disclosed this during the 2018 February Holy Ghost Service held at the Redemption Camp.

Source: Naija.ng