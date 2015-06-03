Roma to face Liverpool in Champions League semifinal second leg battle in Rome (preview, kickoff time)

- Roma will on Wednesday night, May 2, host Liverpool in a Champions League semifinal match

- They were beaten 5-2 in the first leg at Anfield with Mohamed Salah scoring two goals

- The winner of this tie will face defending champions Real Madrid in the final

Italian side Roma will face Premier League giants Liverpool on Wednesday night, May 2, in the second leg of their 2017/18 Champions League semi final clash.

After losing the first leg 5-2 at Anfield, Roma will need to score three unreplied goals against Liverpool in front of their fans for them to have the chance of reaching the final.

Tonight's game in Rome will be a rematch of the 1984 European Cup final that Liverpool won in a penalty shootout in Roma’s stadium.

After beating Barcelona in the quarter final second leg tie in Rome, Roma fans would have the believe that their players can do the same thing against Liverpool.

Liverpool will be without five first-team players for this match after midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a season-ending knee injury which has also ruled him out of the World Cup.

Adam Lallana, Emre Can and Joel Matip are also unavailable but left-back Alberto Moreno could return.

Also Liverpool will be relying on the superb form of their striker Mohamed Salah who scored two goals against his former team Roma in the first leg.

Kickoff time for this match is 7.45 pm Nigerian time, and the team that qualify for the final will meet defending champions Real Madrid who edged Bayern Munich in their own semi final.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Real Madrid qualified for the Champions League final after playing out a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both teams evenly matched each other but Madrid just did enough to qualify to the final.

